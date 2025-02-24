Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys 1,314 Shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.16% of Invesco Semiconductors ETF worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 123,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 625.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 41,098 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 33,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,630,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 24,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period.

PSI stock opened at $59.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $837.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.65. Invesco Semiconductors ETF has a 52-week low of $46.60 and a 52-week high of $67.33.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

