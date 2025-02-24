Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires 9,056 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,335 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,056 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Monument Capital Management lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 8,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 80,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,891,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $3,504,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 69.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at First Financial Bankshares

In other First Financial Bankshares news, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $1,018,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 471,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,183,992.92. This represents a 5.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Financial Bankshares Price Performance

FFIN opened at $36.83 on Monday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.62 and a fifty-two week high of $44.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.83.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 14.24%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

First Financial Bankshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th.

First Financial Bankshares Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

