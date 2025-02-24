Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires 3,105 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the third quarter valued at about $7,598,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in PulteGroup by 97.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 46,603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,689,000 after purchasing an additional 22,982 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 19.7% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 44,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 67,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,644,000 after buying an additional 16,445 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PHM shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $135.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on PulteGroup from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on PulteGroup from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on PulteGroup from $146.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.86.

Insider Activity at PulteGroup

In other PulteGroup news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 2,500 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total value of $266,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,026,879.65. The trade was a 4.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $1,617,841.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,961,727. This trade represents a 16.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,191 shares of company stock worth $2,256,367. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PulteGroup Stock Down 2.6 %

PHM stock opened at $103.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.68. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.13 and a 12 month high of $149.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.22. PulteGroup had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 24.43%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.98%.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

