Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires 24,159 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 145.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,159 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 512.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on VICI Properties from $33.75 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush downgraded VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $31.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.08 and a 52-week high of $34.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.59 and a 200-day moving average of $31.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.95.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $976.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.29 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 69.59% and a return on equity of 10.24%. Equities research analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.4325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.58%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

