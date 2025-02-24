Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) Issues Earnings Results

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.12), Zacks reports. Atlas Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.78%.

Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of AESI stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.64. 1,317,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,573,634. Atlas Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of $17.49 and a 1 year high of $26.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.69.

Atlas Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This is a boost from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. Atlas Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.52%.

Insider Activity at Atlas Energy Solutions

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Atlas Energy Solutions news, major shareholder Brian Anthony Leveille sold 5,000 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $115,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 409,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,488,346.70. The trade was a 1.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Stacy Hock sold 8,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $193,276.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 917,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,691,970.20. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 76,071 shares of company stock valued at $1,773,251 in the last three months. 24.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James cut shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Atlas Energy Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlas Energy Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Atlas Energy Solutions Company Profile

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

Featured Stories

