Atlanticus (ATLC) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.23 per share and revenue of $355.02 million for the quarter.

Atlanticus Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of Atlanticus stock opened at $57.27 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $844.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 2.10. Atlanticus has a 1 year low of $23.09 and a 1 year high of $64.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATLC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens began coverage on shares of Atlanticus in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Atlanticus from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Atlanticus from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley raised Atlanticus to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.20.

Atlanticus Company Profile

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers.

Featured Articles

