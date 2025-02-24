Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Sells 1,010 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. Chubb makes up approximately 1.8% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $17,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 56.5% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Raelipskie Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $328.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Chubb from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.73.

Chubb stock opened at $267.19 on Monday. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $238.85 and a 1-year high of $302.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $270.59 and its 200 day moving average is $279.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. Research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

