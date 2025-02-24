Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,515 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $9,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.9% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. JDM Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 33.3% in the third quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $136.69 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.56. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $115.02 and a fifty-two week high of $144.09. The firm has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $1.3164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

