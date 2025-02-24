Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 180.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,845 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $2,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,965.0% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $27.98 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $24.64 and a one year high of $30.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.08.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.