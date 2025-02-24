ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Director John Scott Emrich Sells 500 Shares of Stock

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Free Report) Director John Scott Emrich sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $10,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,370. This trade represents a 8.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John Scott Emrich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 24th, John Scott Emrich sold 2,500 shares of ArrowMark Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total transaction of $53,200.00.

ArrowMark Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

BANX stock opened at $20.93 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.03 and a 200 day moving average of $20.66. ArrowMark Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $17.91 and a twelve month high of $21.67.

ArrowMark Financial Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ArrowMark Financial

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BANX. Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new position in ArrowMark Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArrowMark Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 167,707 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 6,683 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ArrowMark Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,957,000. Finally, Everstar Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ArrowMark Financial by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Everstar Asset Management LLC now owns 23,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.93% of the company’s stock.

ArrowMark Financial Company Profile

ArrowMark Financial Corp. is a closed-end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests in stocks of companies operating across financials, banks sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.

Read More

