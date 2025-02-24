Aris Water Solutions (ARIS) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect Aris Water Solutions to post earnings of $0.27 per share and revenue of $109.92 million for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aris Water Solutions Trading Down 7.8 %

Aris Water Solutions stock opened at $26.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.77. Aris Water Solutions has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $30.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Get Aris Water Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity at Aris Water Solutions

In other news, major shareholder Delaware Energy Llc sold 3,223,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $83,202,922.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder S Corp Gable sold 38,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $969,637.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,111,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,886,802.14. This represents a 1.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,159,678 shares of company stock worth $106,807,774. 23.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Aris Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Aris Water Solutions from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Aris Water Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Aris Water Solutions

About Aris Water Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aris Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.