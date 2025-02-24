Aris Water Solutions (ARIS) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect Aris Water Solutions to post earnings of $0.27 per share and revenue of $109.92 million for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Aris Water Solutions Trading Down 7.8 %
Aris Water Solutions stock opened at $26.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.77. Aris Water Solutions has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $30.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
Insider Activity at Aris Water Solutions
In other news, major shareholder Delaware Energy Llc sold 3,223,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $83,202,922.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder S Corp Gable sold 38,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $969,637.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,111,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,886,802.14. This represents a 1.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,159,678 shares of company stock worth $106,807,774. 23.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Aris Water Solutions
Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.
