Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Issues Earnings Results

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.21, Zacks reports. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 6.17%.
Apple Hospitality REIT Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE:APLE traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $14.61. 3,821,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,828,329. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $16.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.
Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.94%.
About Apple Hospitality REIT
Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.
