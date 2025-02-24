Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.500-1.600 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.450. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Apartment Investment and Management Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE AIV traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 942,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,582. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.81. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12-month low of $7.06 and a 12-month high of $9.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.38.

Apartment Investment and Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

