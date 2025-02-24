Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Stock Position Cut by C WorldWide Group Holding A S

C WorldWide Group Holding A S lessened its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 744,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,330 shares during the period. AON accounts for 3.3% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned about 0.34% of AON worth $267,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AON. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,856,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of AON by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 3,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AON by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AON shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AON from $394.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of AON from $411.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AON from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $407.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AON from $372.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $386.21.

AON Price Performance

NYSE AON opened at $389.51 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $368.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $362.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.93. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $268.06 and a 52-week high of $395.65.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 70.84%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. AON’s payout ratio is presently 21.33%.

Insider Activity at AON

In related news, COO Mindy F. Simon sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.34, for a total transaction of $256,321.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,121.44. This trade represents a 26.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa Stevens sold 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $494,292.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,291.36. The trade was a 13.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

Featured Articles

