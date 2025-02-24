Analysts Set The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) PT at $24.11

Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.56.

CC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chemours from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chemours from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Chemours from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Chemours in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Get Chemours alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CC

Chemours Trading Down 4.1 %

CC opened at $16.77 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.09 and its 200-day moving average is $18.92. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 1.81. Chemours has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $29.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 26.54%. Equities research analysts predict that Chemours will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. Chemours’s payout ratio is presently 175.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CC. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 166.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Chemours during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Chemours during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Chemours by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.