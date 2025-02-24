Analysts Set American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR) PT at $26.00

American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

AHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of American Healthcare REIT stock opened at $27.32 on Monday. American Healthcare REIT has a 1-year low of $12.81 and a 1-year high of $29.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion and a PE ratio of -56.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -208.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the third quarter valued at $33,000. 16.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

