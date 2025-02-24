Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Semtech (SMTC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Semtech (NASDAQ: SMTC) in the last few weeks:

2/10/2025 – Semtech had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $75.00.

2/10/2025 – Semtech had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $75.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2025 – Semtech had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $74.00 to $54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/7/2025 – Semtech had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/17/2025 – Semtech is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2025 – Semtech had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $65.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Semtech Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SMTC traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.83. 1,107,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,853,769. Semtech Co. has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $79.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.64.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $236.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Semtech

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, COO Asaf Silberstein sold 2,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,417 shares in the company, valued at $5,349,190. The trade was a 2.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark Lin sold 6,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.74, for a total value of $401,934.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,127.94. This trade represents a 63.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,747 shares of company stock worth $1,095,061. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMTC. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its position in Semtech by 364.2% during the fourth quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,266,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $202,015,000 after buying an additional 2,562,602 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 827.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,143,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,890 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,542,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $713,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,226 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,315,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,491,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,271,000 after purchasing an additional 821,671 shares during the last quarter.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

