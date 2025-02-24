Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Shares Acquired by HealthInvest Partners AB

HealthInvest Partners AB lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 326,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,368 shares during the period. Amicus Therapeutics accounts for approximately 1.4% of HealthInvest Partners AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. HealthInvest Partners AB owned about 0.11% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $3,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 13.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,964,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856,101 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $702,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 222,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 75,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,667,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,486,000 after acquiring an additional 242,672 shares during the period.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amicus Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $75,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 886,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,884,273.08. The trade was a 0.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com lowered Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ FOLD opened at $9.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.78 and a twelve month high of $14.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.56 and a 200 day moving average of $10.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.06, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.61.

About Amicus Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.