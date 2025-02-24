Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Geller Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abel Hall LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 4,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.07, for a total transaction of $2,499,128.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,901,249.59. This represents a 39.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.12, for a total transaction of $523,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,231,200. This trade represents a 9.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,636 shares of company stock worth $6,263,989 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMP. UBS Group cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $580.00 to $570.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $415.00 to $442.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $510.44.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 2.0 %

AMP opened at $530.18 on Monday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $385.74 and a 12 month high of $582.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $540.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $511.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.36.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.16 by $0.20. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 69.35%. On average, research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.91%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

