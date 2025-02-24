American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Acquired by Waverton Investment Management Ltd

Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 555,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd owned 0.09% of American International Group worth $40,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in American International Group by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American International Group

In other news, Director John G. Rice purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,000. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American International Group Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE AIG opened at $76.72 on Monday. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.65 and a 12 month high of $80.83. The company has a market capitalization of $45.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.88, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). American International Group had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.01%. Equities research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is -76.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AIG shares. UBS Group cut their price target on American International Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American International Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target (down previously from $83.00) on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on American International Group from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.94.

About American International Group

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Stories

