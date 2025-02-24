Alumis Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Alumis Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.57.

ALMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Alumis in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Baird R W upgraded Alumis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alumis in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Alumis in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Alumis from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alumis

Alumis Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foresite Capital Management V LLC lifted its holdings in Alumis by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Foresite Capital Management V LLC now owns 5,779,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,426,000 after purchasing an additional 194,459 shares during the last quarter. Foresite Capital Management VI LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alumis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,033,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alumis in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,886,000. Tang Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alumis by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 173,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ally Bridge Group NY LLC grew its position in Alumis by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC now owns 445,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 26,843 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ALMS opened at $5.17 on Wednesday. Alumis has a 52-week low of $4.74 and a 52-week high of $13.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.69.

Alumis Company Profile

Our mission is to significantly improve the lives of patients by replacing broad immunosuppression with targeted therapies. Our name, Alumis, captures our mission to enlighten immunology, and is inspired by the words “allumer”-French for illuminate-and “immunis”-Latin for the immune system. We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with an initial focus on developing our two Tyrosine Kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitors: ESK-001, a second-generation inhibitor that we are developing to maximize target inhibition and optimize tolerability, and A-005, a central nervous system (CNS) penetrant molecule.

