Alpha Technology Group (NASDAQ:ATGL) Trading Down 11.6% – Here’s What Happened

Alpha Technology Group Limited (NASDAQ:ATGL – Get Free Report) dropped 11.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $35.00 and last traded at $36.25. Approximately 7,607 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 26,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.00.

Alpha Technology Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 6.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.40 and its 200-day moving average is $10.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alpha Technology Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Technology Group Limited (NASDAQ:ATGL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Alpha Technology Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Alpha Technology Group Company Profile

Alpha Technology Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based information technology services in Hong Kong. The company primarily offers cloud-based and customized customer relationship management and enterprise resource planning systems; web and mobile application development services; artificial intelligence powered optical character recognition services; and technological support and maintenance, and other services, such as maintaining and enhancing services for systems.

