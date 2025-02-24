Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 673 Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,316 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.29% of MakeMyTrip worth $35,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 6.4% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in MakeMyTrip by 100.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 34,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,887,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

MakeMyTrip Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of MMYT stock opened at $97.87 on Monday. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 1-year low of $56.72 and a 1-year high of $123.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.19, a PEG ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.86 and a 200-day moving average of $105.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MakeMyTrip ( NASDAQ:MMYT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.12). MakeMyTrip had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 11.46%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on MMYT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of MakeMyTrip from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th.

View Our Latest Report on MMYT

MakeMyTrip Profile

(Free Report)

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.