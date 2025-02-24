Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $34.08 Million Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,210,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 84,333 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.17% of Weyerhaeuser worth $34,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 50,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 111,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,128,000 after buying an additional 4,733 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,603,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,439,000 after acquiring an additional 299,020 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 19,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth about $365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. CIBC upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 1.0 %

WY stock opened at $29.69 on Monday. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $26.73 and a one year high of $36.27. The stock has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 3.86%. Equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.46%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

