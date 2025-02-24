Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $32 Million Stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 143.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,460,049 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 860,702 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Infosys were worth $32,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INFY. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Infosys in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Infosys in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Infosys by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on INFY shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Infosys in a research report on Friday, January 17th. HSBC upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.22.

Infosys Stock Down 0.9 %

INFY stock opened at $21.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $87.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.00. Infosys Limited has a twelve month low of $16.04 and a twelve month high of $23.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.13 and a 200-day moving average of $22.31.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 17.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

