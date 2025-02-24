Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 38,139 Shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 398,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,139 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.83% of Brady worth $29,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Brady by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Brady in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Brady by 10,983.3% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Brady during the third quarter worth $220,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brady by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 7,949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRC stock opened at $69.65 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Brady Co. has a 1-year low of $56.09 and a 1-year high of $77.68. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.76.

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $356.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.21 million. Brady had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 14.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Brady Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Brady’s payout ratio is currently 23.59%.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

