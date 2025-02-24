Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,993 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,599 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.10% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $31,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 46,996.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 56,516 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,420,000 after buying an additional 56,396 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.9% in the third quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 6,448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 89.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 799 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $302,000. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Down 3.2 %

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $489.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.50. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $482.72 and a one year high of $633.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $530.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $547.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.91.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.17. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 12.11%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MLM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $690.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $680.00 to $645.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $630.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $639.43.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

