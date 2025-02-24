Alliance Mining (CVE:ALM) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Alliance Mining Corp. (CVE:ALM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 2500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Alliance Mining Trading Up 5.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.11. The firm has a market cap of C$1.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.62.

Alliance Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alliance Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company holds 50% interest in the Greenbelt Property comprising 27 contiguous mining claims covering an area of 410 hectares located south of Bissett, Manitoba. It also has an option agreement to purchase a 100% interest in the Moose Gold Property located in the Bisset Gold Mining Camp, Manitoba.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.