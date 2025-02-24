Alcoa Corporation Plans Final Dividend of $0.11 (ASX:AAI)

Alcoa Corporation (ASX:AAI – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Monday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 2nd.
Alcoa Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.54 and a beta of 2.43.
