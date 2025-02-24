Agriculture Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 23rd

Apollo Global Management, Deere & Company, Norfolk Southern, Chubb, and Alliant Energy are the five Agriculture stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Agriculture stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock traded down $6.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $150.45. 3,731,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,897,755. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.63. Apollo Global Management has a twelve month low of $95.11 and a twelve month high of $189.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APO

Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Shares of DE traded down $5.81 on Friday, hitting $489.98. 1,102,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,451,524. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $340.20 and a 1 year high of $515.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $452.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $421.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DE

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

NYSE NSC traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $247.84. 1,493,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,863. The business’s 50 day moving average is $245.46 and its 200-day moving average is $250.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90. Norfolk Southern has a 12-month low of $206.71 and a 12-month high of $277.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NSC

Chubb (CB)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Shares of NYSE CB traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $267.19. 1,054,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,397,454. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $270.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chubb has a 1 year low of $238.85 and a 1 year high of $302.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CB

Alliant Energy (LNT)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

NASDAQ LNT traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,902,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.68. Alliant Energy has a 52-week low of $46.80 and a 52-week high of $64.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LNT

Further Reading