7,337 Shares in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Purchased by Olympiad Research LP

Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 5.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 36.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HTH opened at $31.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.03. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.67 and a 12-month high of $35.32.

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.27. Hilltop had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 7.04%. Equities research analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HTH shares. Raymond James downgraded Hilltop from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Hilltop from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Hilltop Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

