7,072 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Bought by BankPlus Trust Department

BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 17.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,442,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,696,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,664 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter worth $764,543,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 3.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,685,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,737,000 after acquiring an additional 48,413 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,317,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,739,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Trust Co. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 1,278,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,545,000 after purchasing an additional 174,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on FI shares. Compass Point initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Fiserv from $208.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Fiserv from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.83.

Fiserv Stock Performance

NYSE:FI opened at $232.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.13, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $213.81 and a 200 day moving average of $198.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.98 and a 1-year high of $237.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 17.93%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 20th that authorizes the company to buyback 60,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total transaction of $10,599,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 227,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,637,326.05. This trade represents a 16.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.