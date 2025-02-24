6,228 Shares in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Purchased by Portland Financial Advisors Inc

Portland Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Portland Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $91.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.27 and a fifty-two week high of $99.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.49.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

