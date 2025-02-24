59,844 Shares in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD) Purchased by Partners Wealth Management LLC

Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 59,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,000. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF comprises about 1.5% of Partners Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Partners Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.75% of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYLD. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 3,378.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 15,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BYLD opened at $22.44 on Monday. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.77 and a 12 month high of $22.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.49.

The iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (BYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that tracks a broad index of debt securities optimized for yield and mean variance. BYLD was launched on Apr 22, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

