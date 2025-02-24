3,307 Shares in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Purchased by Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $67.69 on Monday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.52 and a fifty-two week high of $71.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.0812 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

