30,547 Shares in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Bought by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 30,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,907,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 357 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KEYS. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.22.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 5.2 %

KEYS opened at $175.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.25. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.20. The company has a market capitalization of $30.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In related news, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.79, for a total value of $970,740.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,829 shares in the company, valued at $13,886,273.91. This trade represents a 6.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $101,923.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,151,725.60. The trade was a 1.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,713 shares of company stock valued at $5,513,815. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

