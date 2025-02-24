28,460 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 28,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 88.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 490,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,432,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 21,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Finally, Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $340,000.

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $75.59 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.24. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $72.95 and a 52-week high of $78.89.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2531 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

