2,779 Shares in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) Bought by Midwest Capital Advisors LLC

Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NUBD. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10,094.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, SGL Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $210,000.

NUBD opened at $21.97 on Monday. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.26 and a fifty-two week high of $22.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.77 and its 200 day moving average is $22.14.

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

