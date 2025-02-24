2,682 Shares in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Bought by BankPlus Trust Department

BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,682 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 127.5% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 309.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

LULU opened at $358.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $388.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $325.86. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $226.01 and a one year high of $480.94. The stock has a market cap of $43.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.05%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total value of $782,736.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,307.78. This represents a 24.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 24,870 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total value of $10,085,779.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,040,456.66. The trade was a 66.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on LULU. UBS Group raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $265.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.14.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

