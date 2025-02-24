26,362 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Bought by Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in PayPal during the third quarter worth $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in PayPal by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 344.3% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in PayPal by 186.1% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal by 125.3% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PYPL. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on PayPal from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.52.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $74.95 on Monday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.97 and a 12 month high of $93.66. The company has a market cap of $74.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.88.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

