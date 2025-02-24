23,545 Shares in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Purchased by Olympiad Research LP

Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LEG shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Leggett & Platt from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised Leggett & Platt from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Leggett & Platt from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Leggett & Platt Stock Performance

Shares of LEG opened at $9.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.66. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $9.18 and a 12-month high of $21.03.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Leggett & Platt had a positive return on equity of 17.09% and a negative net margin of 11.67%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding Products, Specialized Products, and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products.

