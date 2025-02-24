2,350 Shares in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Purchased by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Horace Mann Educators by 22.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 150,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 27,366 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 129.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 291,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,176,000 after purchasing an additional 164,036 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 125.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 50,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 27,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 10.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 223,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,812,000 after buying an additional 21,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HMN opened at $39.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.31. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 52 week low of $31.81 and a 52 week high of $43.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.58. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 10.58%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is 54.84%.

In other news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 4,000 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total value of $149,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 294,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,998,887.88. This trade represents a 1.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Beverley J. Mcclure sold 2,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $108,060.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,262.72. The trade was a 14.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,817 shares of company stock worth $583,020. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HMN shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.67.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

