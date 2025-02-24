2,158 Shares in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Purchased by Olympiad Research LP

Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,158 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,260,000. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its position in Crocs by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 30,115 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Crocs by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CROX. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Crocs from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Crocs from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on Crocs from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Loop Capital cut shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Crocs from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.53.

Shares of CROX stock opened at $107.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.93. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.25 and a 12-month high of $165.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.65.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.25. Crocs had a return on equity of 46.27% and a net margin of 23.16%. Equities research analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 4,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $511,325.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,215,565.25. The trade was a 13.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam Michaels sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total transaction of $1,600,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,529,870.87. The trade was a 14.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

