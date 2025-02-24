1stdibs.Com (DIBS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

1stdibs.Com Stock Performance

DIBS opened at $4.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $147.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.11. 1stdibs.Com has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $6.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Institutional Trading of 1stdibs.Com

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 1stdibs.Com stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Free Report) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,424 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.07% of 1stdibs.Com worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for luxury design products worldwide. Its marketplace connects customers with sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture; and home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

