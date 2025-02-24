17,330 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Bought by BankPlus Trust Department

BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,250,000. Texas Instruments comprises about 1.1% of BankPlus Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,679,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,609,679,000 after acquiring an additional 391,306 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,286,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,382,936,000 after purchasing an additional 487,892 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,250,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,976,562,000 after purchasing an additional 782,053 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,060,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,664,998,000 after purchasing an additional 36,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.6% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,773,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,605,861,000 after buying an additional 124,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total value of $106,618.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,379.07. This represents a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN stock opened at $202.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.59. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $159.11 and a twelve month high of $220.38. The company has a market capitalization of $183.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.92, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.20.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

