1,689 Shares in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Acquired by Genesis Wealth Advisors LLC

Genesis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 0.8% of Genesis Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 17,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,477,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 49,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,941,000 after acquiring an additional 7,069 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 7,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $526.08 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $523.39 and its 200-day moving average is $501.59. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $413.07 and a 52 week high of $540.81.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.