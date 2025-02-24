1,589 Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Purchased by Midwest Capital Advisors LLC

Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,050,000. Delta Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,215,000. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 25,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of VYM opened at $133.32 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $114.37 and a 12 month high of $135.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.30. The firm has a market cap of $60.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

