12,900 Shares in CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Acquired by Delta Financial Group Inc.

Delta Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMPO. Tyro Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the third quarter valued at $27,978,000. Woodson Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CompoSecure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,795,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CompoSecure by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 585,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,214,000 after purchasing an additional 148,833 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 20.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 66,232 shares during the period. Finally, Concentric Capital Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the third quarter worth about $5,445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

In other CompoSecure news, Director Resolute Compo Holdings Llc acquired 233,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.57 per share, with a total value of $3,861,969.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 879,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,580,986.91. This trade represents a 36.03 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Gregoire Maes sold 55,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $904,246.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 762,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,496,947.60. This trade represents a 6.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 659,376 shares of company stock worth $10,429,021 and sold 180,660 shares worth $2,921,066. Insiders own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

CMPO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of CompoSecure in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of CompoSecure from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CompoSecure from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.81.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPO opened at $16.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -36.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.42. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $17.71.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

