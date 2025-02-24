10,197 Shares in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Bought by Callan Capital LLC

Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 2.3% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 26,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 14,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 175,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KEY shares. Barclays raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.50 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.69.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

KEY stock opened at $16.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.44. The company has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.47, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.26. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $20.04.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently -273.32%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Of Nova Scotia Bank purchased 50,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $892,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 162,983,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,259,509.10. The trade was a 0.03 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Articles

