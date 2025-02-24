1,013 Shares in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Purchased by Black Diamond Financial LLC

Black Diamond Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,013 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in MicroStrategy by 900.0% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in MicroStrategy by 208.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

MicroStrategy Trading Down 7.5 %

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $299.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $342.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a one year low of $67.81 and a one year high of $543.00. The firm has a market cap of $71.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.20 and a beta of 3.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 251.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%.

MSTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $392.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Compass Point upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $510.00 to $409.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.90.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MSTR

MicroStrategy Company Profile

(Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.